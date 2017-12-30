Prabhudheva, who has an interesting line-up of films including Yung Mung Sung, Mercury, Charlie Chaplin 2 and Gulebhakavali, has started shooting for an ‘emotional horror drama’.

Directed by newcomer Akash Sam, this Tamil-Telugu bilingual went on the floors in Mysore on Friday. Arun Vaidyanathan, one of the producers (Passion Studios), says, “It’s an interesting film that will show Prabhudheva in a different dimension.

He was thoroughly excited about the film when he first listened to the narration. We’re also happy to work with a young director and cinematographer (Vishnu Ramakrishnan).” Aramm-fame Ramachandran is a part of this untitled film as well. “We’ll lock the rest of the cast and crew in the coming days,” adds the producer.