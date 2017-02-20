CHENNAI: Miya George will be seen playing the role of an actress in this week's Tamil political thriller 'Yaman', which also stars Vijay Antony. Director Jeeva Shankar says she has a few show-stealing moments in the film.



"I had introduced her to Tamil cinema in my film 'Amara Kaaviyam'. She has grown stronger as a performer. In 'Yaman', she plays an actress. She has solo scenes where she has stolen the limelight. Audiences will see her in a different light," Jeeva told IANS.



She has performed on par with Vijay Antony, according to sources.



"She has matched Vijay with her performance. A lot of important events in the film revolve around her and she impressed everybody with her performance," he said.



Slated to release on Friday, 'Yaman' also stars veteran actor-filmmaker Thiagarajan as the antagonist, apart from Sangili Murugan, Charlie and Prince Nithik in supporting roles.