Miya George plays an 'actress' in Yaman
By IANS | Published: 20th February 2017 02:01 PM |
Last Updated: 20th February 2017 02:01 PM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: Miya George will be seen playing the role of an actress in this week's Tamil political thriller 'Yaman', which also stars Vijay Antony. Director Jeeva Shankar says she has a few show-stealing moments in the film.
"I had introduced her to Tamil cinema in my film 'Amara Kaaviyam'. She has grown stronger as a performer. In 'Yaman', she plays an actress. She has solo scenes where she has stolen the limelight. Audiences will see her in a different light," Jeeva told IANS.
She has performed on par with Vijay Antony, according to sources.
"She has matched Vijay with her performance. A lot of important events in the film revolve around her and she impressed everybody with her performance," he said.
Slated to release on Friday, 'Yaman' also stars veteran actor-filmmaker Thiagarajan as the antagonist, apart from Sangili Murugan, Charlie and Prince Nithik in supporting roles.