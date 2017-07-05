Reports suggest that Poorna plays a negative role in the Sasikumar-starrer Kodi Veeran, directed by Muthiah. When City Express contacted her, the actress confirmed she was part of the film, but refused to say more.

Asked if she has tonsured her head for the role, she laughs, “Well, I can’t deny the news, and I am quite excited to be on board. Honestly, I don’t know much about the story. I only know my character and what I need to do.”

Poorna goes on to add, “You can blindly trust a few directors and sign their projects. And that’s what I did when Mysskin approached me for Savarakathi. I play a pregnant woman in the film.

As for Kodi Veeran, it has a bunch of surprises for the audience.” Actor Vidharth plays a crucial role in the film, which has Mahima Nambiar and Sanusha as leading ladies.