A Tamil novel, Mogamul, penned by Janaki Raman was the inspiration behind the upcoming Nee Enna Mayam Seidhai, the debut film of director SR Balaji. “There was a movie based on the novel three decades ago, but my script is completely different. It is about the relationship between a young man and a woman who is 10 years older than him,” he says. The venture is produced by first-time producer Kavitha Naren.

“The point I’m trying to highlight is that society has different yardsticks for men and women. The essence of the story is in the private moments shared by two mature adults. Also, there comes a moment in everyone’s life when a single decision decides their fate. That’s what my film explores,” says the filmmaker.

“I have done my best to keep the audience engaged and to accept the climax.”

On casting newcomer Vivek Rajasekharan along with the experienced actress Neha Saxena, Balaji comments, “The script warranted a newcomer, but the main protagonist needed to be someone with experience like Neha, who has had a few hits in Kannada and Malayalam. Besides, playing a lead female character who’s aged 35 wouldn’t have been easy for a newcomer,” says Balaji.

Balaji believes that when narrated with assurance, mature themes will go down well with our audiences, and he cites the example of K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. “Infatuation isn’t something restricted to teenagers. My plot has adults whose minds waver,” says the debutant who hopes that the audience will respond positively.