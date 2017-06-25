The makers of the Kajol-Dhanush starrer VIP 2, the sequel to the 2014 Tamil superhit, VIP, have decided to release the film in Hindi titled Lalkar. The presence of Kajol, it appears, has prompted the decision to try and get the film a good reach.

A source says, “Both Kajol and Dhanush enjoy a huge fan base in the North; so we decided to do this. The expectations are really high.” Kajol’s latest release in Hindi was Dilwale, while Dhanush’s was Shamitabh.

The trailer of the film was unveiled in Mumbai last evening at its audio release. VIP-2 also stars Amala Paul and Samuthirakani in important roles. Produced by Dhanush, the film has music by Sean Roldan, and is gearing up for July release.

Watch the trailer here: