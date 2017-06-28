Vishnu now belongs to the long list of actors who have made the leap from television to cinema. With his debut film, Ivan Yarendru Therigiratha, all set for release tomorrow, Vishnu is quite anxious. “It was originally planned to hit the theatres on March 24,” he says.

“It was director Inbasekar’s idea to have a deferred release, and it has turned out to be a stroke of good luck for the team, as we have managed to avoid clashing with nine other films that released that day.” He says it’s important for debutants like him that the film get a fair number of screens. “We have put in so much hard work. Hopefully, the result will be positive,” he says.

The story is the much-told one of a guy on the look-out for a girl to get married to. Vishnu says the script gave him plenty of room to exhibit his skills. “My character thinks he has everything he needs to find a suitable mate, and looks forward to settling down in life. But it turns out that he’s wrong and the qualities that he thought were his pluses actually end up working against him. He finds out that many women don’t really prefer fair-skinned men like him. There are some more plot twists that the director has handled really well.”

Vishnu’s second film, Kalari, is also almost ready for release. “Considering my debut film is a comedy, the shades of darkness in the script of Kalari convinced me to do it.”

His third film, Sivappu Seval, where the friendship of four youth goes astray, is in the making.

“Kreshna plays the main lead in Sivappu Seval, but my character is also pivotal to the story. Debutant director Kevin Chandran has made a fun-filled film, along the lines of my debut film,” says the actor.