Cinematographer-director Vijay Milton, whose last outing was Kadugu, is working on his next. He tells City Express, “I am writing the script right now and it’s not a full-on sports film. But there are a few portions related to basketball players.”

He says it’s an action-based subject. “The story is set in the city-based Manali. We’ll be shooting from July 10 onwards.” Prod him, and Vijay reveals that the famous Malayalam writer-director Chemban Vinod Jose has been roped in to play an important role in this untitled film.

“I can’t reveal more. Official confirmation about the cast and crew will be annnounced in a couple of weeks,” he says.