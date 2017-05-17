Home Entertainment Tamil

Now, directors tweet to approach actors

It has become a trend in recent times for actors and directors to express on social media who they would love to collaborate with.

Published: 17th May 2017 11:05 AM

By Express News Service

It has become a trend in recent times for actors and directors to express on social media who they would love to collaborate with. Celebrities taking to Twitter has been the catalyst for this development.

The teaser of the Arun Vaidyanathan’s Nibunan, starring Arjun, was released earlier this week. Director Atlee, saw the teaser and took to twitter to congratulate the team, saying, “It’s my dream to work with Arjun sir. Happy for his 150th movie. Congrats.”

Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame, meanwhile, expressed his wish to work with Brahmanandam, saying, “I have a nice story for Prabhas and Brahmanandam or Allu Arjun and Brahmanandam. Anyone can play the hero instead of these two wonderful actors, but the special role can only be played by Brahmanandam.
I’m not in a hurry, but I hope to get to it after two films.

I have to learn a lot of technical aspects for that film. And that is why the delay.” With ilmmakers being more active on twitter, it has now become a platform for them to not only connect with the audience, providing updates and news about their upcoming projects, but also one to share their dream projects and pitch ideas to each other.

