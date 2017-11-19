SS Rajamouli’s next with Ram Charan and Jr NTR?

By Express News Service

SS Rajamouli’s next is rumoured to star Ram Charan and junior NTR. The Baahubali director has tweeted a photo with no caption, which has got everyone wondering if the three are teaming up. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Rumours indicate that the film, likely produced by DVD Danayya, will go on the floors next year in February. After this untitled project, Rajamouli has confirmed that he will work with Mahesh Babu.

That project is expected to go on the floors in 2019 after both of them finish their ongoing projects. Rajamouli has directed Ram Charan in Magadheera, and Jr NTR in three films.