Vijay Antony has decided to edit all his films himself, starting from his ongoing bilingual, Annadurai. He says, “I have always wanted to get into editing because I sincerely believe that every film can be saved on the editing table.

I started my career as a sound engineer during the late 90s which involved editing music files. I think this decision gives me more freedom as a technician.” Vijay says he plays two characters in Annadurai: a teacher and a drunkard.

“The film is a family drama and revolves around the life of two brothers. It’s about the conflicts these two characters face. We have shot for 70 days in and around Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry.”

The first look of Annadurai—Indrasena in Telugu—will be launched by Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad on September 5. Interestingly, Indrasena was also the title of one of Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster hits. “I want to concentrate equally on the Telugu market. I think the audience really like me there.

I don’t have a star image, but my Pichaikkaran (Bichagadu in Telugu) ran for more than 100 days,” he says.