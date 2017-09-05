CHENNAI: Filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan, who has reunited with actor Jayam Ravi for his upcoming Tamil space action-thriller "Tik Tik Tika", says the latter's commitment and passion for the project has stunned him.

Tipped to be Tamil cinema's first space film, "Tik Tik Tika" is a race-against-time thriller.

Talking about Ravi's commitment for the project, Shakti said for about 70 per cent of the film's shoot, Ravi was attached to a harness.

"Even to take a loo break, it'd take him an hour because he had to remove his space suit and then put it back on. He would ask the harness to be loosened and stand through most part of the shoot because he couldn't sit wearing it. It was a gruelling shooting experience," Shakti told IANS.

The film sees Ravi and his team embark on a space mission.

"We imported a special device to shoot action sequences. When you use rope in stunts, you can either move front and back or left and right. This device helps to move in 360 degrees but none of us knew how to use it," he said.

Shakti's stunt choreographer and his team figured out how to use the device and trained with it for a week. "We wanted to give Ravi a demo and were ready to spend a weekend with him.

"When Ravi arrived on sets, he wanted to try out the device. As he started using it, he felt quite comfortable and in no time was ready to shoot. He was so good with the device; he even shot scenes for body doubles," he said.

In the film, Ravi shares screen space with his son Aarav.

"Aarav plays Ravi's son in the film. Scenes between them will touch audiences' hearts," he added.