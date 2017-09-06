Vikram Prabhu, whose Neruppu Da is releasing this week, has signed his next, an action thriller. This untitled project directed by Dinesh Selvaraj will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The actor tells CE, “I am glad I chose this project.

Dinesh has directed a couple of films before this, and this will be a different film in terms of the script and characterisation.”

Vikram is planning to start shooting by the end of September, with the first schedule likely to be in Rameswaram.

“When I choose a film, I make sure it caters to all types of audiences including the B and C centres. For those who have been asking why I am not doing films like Arima Nambi, this film will be the answer. But it’s not a dark film,” he assures.

Incidentally, Thanu also produced Arima Nambi, which was released in 2014.Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu has Pakka in the pipeline for which he has completed the shoot.