Cheran, whose last outing as a director was JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai, has turned lyricist with Miga Miga Avasaram.

Directed by producer Suresh Kamatchi, the film has Priyanka in the lead. Kodambakkam-fame Jaganji has written the story.

According to a source, the film revolves around the tribulations of a policewoman. “Cheran has written a song, which has been set to tune by Ishan Dev. When Suresh Kamatchi narrated the story to Cheran, he readily agreed to write the lyrics,” adds the source. The film also has Seeman playing an important role.