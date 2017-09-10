CHENNAI: The crew of an upcoming Tamil flick, being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was stranded at the Turkey border for more than 24 hours "despite holding proper documents" before being allowed to enter.

The crew of "Dhruva Natchathiram" was stranded as officials did not allow the team to enter despite holding proper documents, Menon claimed in a series of Tweets.

"My film crew, stuck at Turkey border. On the road. More than 24 hours now. Officials not letting us in with equipment inspite of legit papers," he said but did not elaborate on the reason for the hold-up. However, they were later allowed to enter Turkey, the popular director said today thanking the locals for their help.

"My crew is coming in. It's all sorted now. Solid support from the locals here. Thanking everyone for the calls&retweets and support !!Turkey it is!!," he said.

According to him, the crew was travelling from Georgia to Istanbul by road when they were stopped at the border.

Menon's last directorial venture was with actor Simbu- starrer "Acham Enbadhu Madamayada" that hit the screens last year.