CHENNAI: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon on Sunday said he and his crew of the upcoming Tamil film "Dhruva Natchathiram" are stuck at the Turkey border for over 24 hours.

In a series of tweets, Menon explained the situation and sought help.

"My film crew stuck at Turkey border. On the road. More than 24 hours now. Officials not letting us in with equipment in spite of legit papers," Menon tweeted on Sunday.

He said they were not able to "meet the demands of the officials".

Crew travelling from Georgia to Istanbul by road. Carrying camera and costumes. Stuck now. At the border," he added.

Despite the challenges, Menon said he would like to shoot in Turkey.

"Turkey, we are looking forward to film in your beautiful country. If anybody that matters is reading this, please help. Worried for my crew."

Over the last few weeks, the team of "Dhruva Natchathiram" has been shooting across Europe.

A high-budget spy-thriller, the film stars Vikram in the lead. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh play the leading ladies.

The film is slated for a next year release.