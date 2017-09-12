Lavanya Tripathi, who was earlier said to be on board for actor-composer GV Prakash’s yet-to-be-titled Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster, 100% Love, isn’t a part of the project anymore.

Apparently, there was some miscommunication between the makers of the Tamil and Telugu films.

Originally, Sayyeshaa of Vanamagan fame was supposed to do the project, but she eventually turned it down.

Debutant Chandra Mouli, former associate of Sukumar, who directed 100% Love (the original in Telugu), is directing it in Tamil.

We hear the shooting of the film may start by end of September or early October, once the team decides the rest of the cast.