Gautham Menon, who helped re-establish Arun Vijay in Yennai Arindhal, is now said to be the director of the actor’s 25th film.

A source says, “He has been hitting the gym regularly to look macho for this film. The team has already commenced pre-production and an official confirmation is expected soon.”

Gautham Menon is currently busy with Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, and is expected to complete Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota before starting with this film.

Arun Vijay, meanwhile, is a part of Thadam and Prabhas’ trilingual, Saaho.