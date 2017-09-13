Thupparivaalan is the best of all his films so far, says Vinay, who made his debut ten years ago in Unnale Unnale. The excitement in his voice is palpable as he begins talking about his director, Mysskin. “You may think I’m exaggerating, but I’ve found my dream director. It’s hard to find filmmakers who’re as passionate about their craft,” says the actor, who plays a villain in the Vishal-starrer.

Vinay says he’d not have got this opportunity without the help of Vishal. “I don’t play a loud villain here. Mysskin’s villains are sensible and have a mind of their own. These roles are rare in our cinema,” he says. That’s why he wants to wait and choose characters carefully henceforth. “My patience has paid off. For a long time, I have been waiting do to a script like this,” he says.

Reflecting on his career, Vinay says he may have made a mistake by being in a hurry to sign all the films that came his way. “There were times when I would return from a shoot and feel dissatisfied,” he says. He says he is now selective about the kind of roles he does. “I have to be convinced about my films at the end of the day. Acting is something I’ve nurtured over time,” he says.

Vinay, who was projected as a chocolate hero during his first few films, says he has rejected many a love story because he didn’t want to be stereotyped. “I have rejected at least 100 scripts between Unnale Unnale and Jayamkondaan because I didn’t want to play the same role. I want to do more than just fall in love with a girl.”

The actor has high hopes for Thupparivaalan, and can’t stop talking about Mysskin. “His vision is beyond normals things like money and fame. His love for cinema is unadulterated. When you work with such people, you don’t get tired at all. All he has to do is to call me and I’ll be a part of any project of his!” says Vinay, who has two projects—Netra and Ammayi—in the pipeline.