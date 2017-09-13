We told you that Lavanya Tripathi has walked out of 100% Kaadhal and now, it’s confirmed that Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame is on board.

A source says, “The team, including GV Prakash, will be off to London this month for a 15-day schedule.” Sources add that 80 per cent of the film will be shot in London.

Directed by cinematographer MM Chandramouli, the film marks the Tamil debut of Chennai Express cinematographer Dudley. Nasser and Yogi Babu play pivotal roles in this film.