Veteran dialogue and story writer RK Shanmugam passed away on Tuesday. Shanmugam who was 87 suffered a heart attack.

He started his film career under director BR Panthulu and assisted him in many blockbuster movies like Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Karnan.

He rose to prominence for his work in MGR-Jayalalithaa starrer Ayirathil Oruvan. The movie turned out to be a huge success and he became an instant favourite of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR.

The duo went on to work in over 15 films which include some popular ones like Naadodi, Ninaithathai Mudipavan, Ooruku Uzhaipavan, Ragasiya Police 115 and Thedi Vandha Mappillai.