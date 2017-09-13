Shammeer Sultan was among the young directors whose work featured in Aviyal, the second anthology of short films by Karthik Subbaraj’s Bench Talkies. Now, he’s directing a web series titled Weekend Machan, produced by Gautham Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment.

Shammeer says the web series revolves around the weekend plans of four guys, who eagerly look forward to Saturdays and Sundays. He adds, “For the past eight years, I worked for an IT firm, and I recently quit. It was easy to write the series because I could connect with it.”

He was initially nervous while meeting Gautham, as he wasn’t sure if he could convince the veteran director. “But as the narration progressed, Gautham sir liked it and laughed at most of the scenes. I was keeping count in fact,” he smiles.

“New platforms are constantly mushrooming, and web series, as a medium, is getting popular in the South. With this medium, there is ample space for innovative content. This is a great time to be a creator,” says Shammeer. His team has already finished shooting five episodes. “I never thought of making this as a feature film; this is how I conceived it. Every weekend, there’s a new story. I am sure this will be a different experience to the viewers.”