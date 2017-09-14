Bharath, who’s awaiting the release of Mahesh Babu’s Spyder, plays the lead in Pottu, a horror venture by Vadivudayan.

Set against the backdrop of a medical college, the film which has three heroines, Namita, Ineya and Srushti Dange, has been certified U/A.

Apparently, Namita will be seen as a powerful antagonist, who is into witchcraft.

According to sources, Namita was made to tan her skin at a special makeup studio in Dubai for her role.

Produced by Shalom Studios, this film will have Bharath sporting multiple looks.

“One of them will have him donning the look of a woman,” says a source. Shot in and around Kollimalai, Pottu has Thambi Ramaiah and Urvashi in significant roles. Pottu will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.