As a press photographer during the heyday of Sripriya, I have had the opportunity of taking her pictures many times. These photo shoots used to happen at any place she was comfortable in, including inside a house, on the sets of a film, or even by swimming pools.

Whenever Sripriya had some new costumes coming in, she would call me up and ask me to come. Such was her involvement and dedication to cinema.

She always wanted to present herself in the best way possible and was always trying hard not to look dull.

This was one of the many photographs I took of her during that time. I didn’t know when I took this photograph that she would like my photographs so much so that she would go on to recommend me for films. It is she who recommended my name for my first film as a photographer: Bhairavi starring herself and Srikanth. That was my first ever opportunity and it came from a most unexpected quarter.

Not too many people know that she also has a wonderful sense of humour. Whenever I got to know that there is a Sripriya film happening in the vicinity, I would make sure to go to the sets. It would be so much to hang out. The camaraderie on the locations meant that her sets would always be noisy and full of laughter.

Eventually, I started work on films by directors like K Balachander and Mani Ratnam, but she wasn’t then a part of those films. I wish I could have spent more time on her sets.



(The photographer has taken stills for more than 500 films over the last three decades)