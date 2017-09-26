Home Entertainment Tamil

Queen remake titled Paris Paris

The Tamil remake of Queen, featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, was launched in the city recently. The film has been titled, Paris Paris.

Published: 26th September 2017 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2017 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kajal Aggarwal, Paris Paris, Aravind.

Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind, who is directing the Kannada version of the film, will also direct the Tamil version.

By Express News Service

The Tamil remake of Queen, featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, was launched in the city recently. The film has been titled, Paris Paris. Director Ramesh Aravind of Uttama Villain fame said he was “delighted to work with Kajal”.

He added, “I am directing both the Kannada and Tamil versions. The story will be set in Virudhunagar and will travel to Paris.”

Kajal Aggarwal said, “I’ll treat this film as an original. It’s going to be a special project.” The film, which marks the southern debut of composer Amit Trivedi, will have dialogues and songs by Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

The Telugu version might star Tamannaah Bhatia while the Malayalam version will star Manjima Mohan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp