Queen remake titled Paris Paris

By Express News Service

The Tamil remake of Queen, featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, was launched in the city recently. The film has been titled, Paris Paris. Director Ramesh Aravind of Uttama Villain fame said he was “delighted to work with Kajal”.

He added, “I am directing both the Kannada and Tamil versions. The story will be set in Virudhunagar and will travel to Paris.”

Kajal Aggarwal said, “I’ll treat this film as an original. It’s going to be a special project.” The film, which marks the southern debut of composer Amit Trivedi, will have dialogues and songs by Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

The Telugu version might star Tamannaah Bhatia while the Malayalam version will star Manjima Mohan.