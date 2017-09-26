Vishal to take on Vijay and Suriya with 'Villain'

By Express News Service

Vishal, whose Thupparivaalan is being received positively, next has Villain, which marks his Malayalam debut. The film also stars Mohanlal in the lead along with Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna and Manju Warrier.

It is confirmed for release on October 18 for Diwali, which is the same release date for Vijay’s Mersal.

Incidentally, the Telugu dubbed version of Thupparivaalan, Detective, is also scheduled to release on the same day. Vishal’s next Tamil release has now been confirmed as Irumbu Thirai which is planned for release on January 12 for Pongal.

Also starring Arjun and Samantha, this film will compete against Suriya’s Thaana Serndhaa Koottam directed by Vignesh Shivn and featuring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Keerthy is also the heroine of Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2, the shooting for which commenced recently.