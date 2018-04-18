Santhoshathil Kalavaram, an upcoming thriller, directed by debutante Kranthi Prasad, features technicians and artistes from seven different industries, including cinematographer Paulius Kontijevas from Hollywood.

Talking about the film, the Vijayawada-based martial arts trainer-turned-filmmaker says, “I learnt Tamil to make this film. I genuinely believe that this is the only industry that celebrates new talent. Santhoshathil Kalavaram can’t be categorised into a single genre; the film is a fight between good and evil. It’s about a story of a road trip taken by a bunch of college friends and the unexpected turn of events during their journey.”

“A major portion of the film happens in the forest and we wanted to capture the sounds of nature in its purest form; so we have roped in English Vinglish and Dhrishyam-fame sound designer, Arun Varma,” he adds. The makers of the film had initially planned to release the film in April, but had to stall due to the TFPC strike.

With the strike called off now, Santhoshathil Kalavaram is expected to hit the screens in May.