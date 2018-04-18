Fresh from the success of Naachiyaar, director Bala is busy with Varma — the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Social media went into a frenzy yesterday with several websites claiming that the groundwork for his next after Varma has commenced already.

They further claimed that director Nalan Kumarasamy of Soodhu Kavvum-fame, and Aaranya Kaandam’s director Thiagarajan Kumararaja were coming together to write the story for Bala’s next.

Nalan Kumarasamy however brushes these rumours aside. He says, “I went for the discussion of Tharai Thappattai, and post the release of that film, both Thiagarajan and I worked on a script two years ago. But that didn’t materialise. I was even asked if I had a hand in the script of Naachiyaar, but that’s not true either.”

Interestingly, Bala has roped in director Raju Murugan of Joker fame to handle the dialogues for Varma, which marks the debut of Vikram’s son Dhruv.