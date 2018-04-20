Why filmmaking?

I always had an interest in creative fields. But due to pressure from the family, I was initially not in a position to pursue filmmaking. I took up a regular job and then later had to quit. I kept my resignation secret at first; for an entire year, my family believed that I was still working. Eventually, I told them.

What do you like about Suseenthiran’s style?

He is really good at juggling between different tasks. It can be activities related to different domains of filmmaking or different films even. He also manages to maintain a good work-life balance. Even during his busiest days, he makes time for his family.

What is the one thing that you’ve learnt from him?

How to avoid unnecessary talk that takes focus away from work. During story discussions and on the sets, you will never catch him indulging in small talk.



What’s one area of filmmaking that you had a tough time with, but are better at now?

Writing dialogues. I’m better at it now, but I sometimes still feel that the aid of a professional dialogue writer would make things easier for me.

What’s the oddest thing you have seen or done as an AD?

For Masala Padam, I had to act as a corpse. During the first few takes, I couldn’t stop trembling. This was because I was suddenly asked to act without a shirt and perhaps the fear of camera set in, too. But after a few takes, I became comfortable and pulled it off.

There’s another interesting thing that happens among the team that assists Suseenthiran. We keep count of the number of times we get told off for our mistakes, and we even declare winners.

Who’s a director you wish you could work with?

Bharathiraaja, Selvaraghavan and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Have you ever been star-struck?

I was starstruck when I met Vairamuthu. We had gone to meet him, along with the director, and the man looked so majestic when he walked in, all clad in white. And when he greeted us, the way he spoke left me in awe.

What are your future projects?

I have written three scripts — one is a hyperlinked story, the second is a love story and the third is a hard-hitting drama.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

Although big stars come along with experience, I want to throw the spotlight on talents who have potential but often don’t get a platform to showcase it. The audience can associate better with such lesser known actors. A good example would be Vinod from Naan Mahan Alla.