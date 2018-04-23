Khusboo will be making her comeback after eight years with Appa Amma Preethi, the directorial debut of Sridhar. The film features Vinay Rajkumar in the lead and Malayalam actor Manasa Radhakrishnan, making her mark in Sandalwood with this film.

As earlier reported, real-life couple Radhika and Sharathkumar were playing pivotal roles in the film. But a date clash in Radhika's schedule left makers with no option but to find a replacement.

Now, Khusboo was approached, and after going the script, she is agreed to come on board, and will be seen opposite Sharathkumar. Having made her mark in Kannada with Ranadheera, She became a household name in Sandalwood before she establish herself in south. Her last Kannada film was Janani released in 2010. Khushboo, who was approached by the director, was excited about the role, and apparently has had a conversation with Vinay's father and actor Raghavendra Rajkumar.

The film has Judah Sandy as music director, Lavith of Rama Rama Re as the cinematographer, with editor Srikanth being roped in for the project.

Vinay, Manasa holding team discussions

With the tagline, ‘Eduve Nanna Parapancha’ (this is my world), the film has Vinay appearing in two shades, for which he will through grooming sessions before going on set. Meanwhile, the team, including actors and technicians, are in for small and frequent discussions before they go on set.

Manasa, who is currently in Bengaluru and is said to be practising her dialouges, has had her look test done already. The crew is waiting for Vinay to completely done with Anantu V/s Nusrath, after which they planned to get on floors. Going by the actor's present commitment for his current project, the film will take off either by mid May or June first week.