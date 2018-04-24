Chandini, who was last seen in Mannar Vagaiyara, has a slew of releases this year, including Raja Ranguski and Vanangamudi.

The actor has also signed a new film titled Aila, which was officially launched on Sunday. Talking to CE about the film, Chandini says, “Aila is a women-centric film. Though it’s got horror elements, I wouldn’t call it an out-and-out horror film.

There’s also a nice twist to it. The script gives me a lot of scope to perform and I’m glad that I got such a film so early in my career. The film will go on floors from July, and will be shot in Chennai and Kerala, as well as in Europe where a song will be shot.”Aila is directed by debutant RV, an associate of SJ Suryah, and produced by Riyanka films. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.