Actor-composer Darbuka Siva of Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) fame will soon be directing a film, produced by Uriyadi-fame Sameer Bharat Ram. The producer tells us, “Siva and I have known each other for a long time. We always bounce off ideas, and it’s high time we did a film together. It’s a coming-of-age film featuring a bunch of new talent.”

The shooting of this untitled film will start from August in Chennai. “We just put out a casting call on social media, and we’re going very much Indie in all possible aspects. It’s going to be an organic process,” he adds. Sameer will also be producing a Tamil-Telugu urban bilingual love story. Balu Sharma, who co-wrote and co-directed the Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu, will be directing this bilingual.