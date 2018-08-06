Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajay Devgn part of 'Indian 2', confirms Kamal Haasan

The actor revealed this during a recent interview and ended the speculation around the 'Raid' actor being part of the film. Haasan said that 'That was what I was told but it is director's call.'

Published: 06th August 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 01:00 PM

Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn. (Photo | EPS, PTI)

By Online Desk

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is busy promoting his upcoming flick 'Vishwaroopam 2' has revealed that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be part of 'Indian 2', the much-awaited sequel to the 1996 hit.

In a recent interview, Kamal ended the speculation around the 'Raid' actor being part of the film. he said "That was what I was told but it is the director's call."

Devgn's presence in the film was already rumoured but wasn't confirmed until now.

'Indian' starred Kamal Haasan in a double role along with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Goundamani. The movie is about Senapathy, a freedom struggle veteran, who turns into a vigilante and murders corrupt government officials. 

Interestingly, the film ended with Senapathy killing his son Chandrabose (a corrupt middleman) and vanishing from the police radar. The epilogue of the film showed Senapathy telling the investigating cop (Nedumudi Venu) that he will be back. Senapathy was showed as a 70-year-old veteran. He will be 90 now.

'Indian 2' will be helmed by Shankar, who had also directed the prequel. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairmuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar will be collaborating in writing the dialogues. 

The first schedule of the film was planned to commence at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad, where huge sets are reportedly constructed.

It was initially reported that Nayanthara was being considered for the film. Though there is no official confirmation yet, if this materialises, it will be the first time Nayanthara will be paired opposite Kamal.

Director Shankar shared a video on his Twitter page showing a promotional hot air balloon flown over Taiwan, hinting at the beginning of Indian 2.

Rumours suggest that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for the film, which will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Lyca productions, which is already bankrolling A-list films like Rajinikanth's '2.0', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai' and Mani Ratnam's 'Chekke Civantha Vaanam', is producing the film.

Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for 'Vishwaroopam 2', the sequel to his 2013 hit. The movie written and directed by the actor himself also features Andreah Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Hindi film director Shekhar Kapur, Nasser and Rahul Bose.

The movie will release on August 10.

