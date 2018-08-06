Bigg Boss Tamil has given me an identity: Harish Kalyan

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Harish Kalyan, who was last seen in 2016’s Vil Ambu, is oddly not nervous at all about the impending release of his biggest film till date, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. The actor attributes getting the role to his stint in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. “It got me recognition and gave me an identity. Right after the show, I got a call from Yuvan sir’s office,” says Harish, whose upcoming release is the first production venture of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. “I listened to Elan’s script, and loved the story and the characterisation. As if that weren’t enough, I learned that Yuvan sir would be composing for the film too,” he says.

A still from Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (Photo | Twitter)

The film, he says, is a ‘straightforward love story’. “It is about all the fun moments in a relationship. I really like the quirky treatment that makes this film quite unique. It’s a take on modern relationships, and is based on the lives of two characters, Sree and Sindhuja,” says the actor, who is paired in the film with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Raiza Wilson. “I think it’s probably because of Bigg Boss again, but it could also be because they thought we make a good pair on screen. But that said, we both went through rigorous auditions and workshops. Yuvan sir was happy with her performance in the auditions. The tremendous response for the film’s first look has proved his intuition right.”

A screengrab of the poster of the film (Photo | Twitter)

The chemistry of the lead pair has been a much-discussed topic ever since the promo visuals of the film made their way online. “Interestingly, she wasn’t even in the Bigg Boss house when I went in. We became friends only after the show, thanks to the workshops which helped us reach a comfort zone. We had no inhibitions about performing intimate scenes either,” says Harish, who is quick to bring the topic back to Yuvan. “After seeing the rough cut, Yuvan sir decided to add more songs to the album than planned. He felt we could convey the emotions better through songs than just the background score.” Some of the film’s tracks have garnered millions of hits on YouTube. “We are bringing back the old trend of films having a lot of songs. You could call it a musical,” he says.

Be it in this film, or in the highly underrated 2014 film, Poriyaalan, Harish believes it’s his boy-next-door persona that helps him fit seamlessly into the role of a hero. “It also helps me connect with the audience as the majority of them instantly relate to such characters. But my role in this film will be more animated. He’s not a subtle character; he’s someone with a veguli thanamaana kurumbu. This is in total contrast to Raiza’s character, who is a bold, independent woman with ambitions.”

The actor, who debuted with the controversial Sindhu Samaveli in 2010, feels he is finally on the verge of success. “I don’t think about the past as I remain focussed on the present and the future. While I may not have a set of rules as an actor, I think I’m diligently following a mental roadmap drawn for myself.” Harish also worked on a few Telugu films in between and admits the foray to be a bad idea. “I don’t think I’ll be crossing borders any time soon. I’m very happy with doing Tamil films and I’m getting good offers here. I’m now working on a film by director Ranjit Jeyakodi (of Puriyatha Puthir fame) with music by Sam CS. It’s also a love story, but it’s quite different from Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.”

Many don’t know about the musical side of this actor, a self-confessed budding composer and lyricist. “I used to compose my music and write a lot. Though I don’t see myself becoming a full-fledged composer in the future, I’ll definitely sing sometime, and write if I get the chance.”

Love story with a twist

It isn’t every day that a director’s first film gets the backing of a powerful name from the industry. Director Elan’s Pyaar Prema Kadhal is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and he got a call from the latter’s office, asking if he had the script for a love story. “I’ve made a number of short films and that’s how this call came,” he says. “Luckily, the script I was working on was Pyaar Prema Kadhal.” The next step was the casting, with the director being quite keen on fresh faces. “That’s when I got to know about Harish and Raiza. Though they were familiar, thanks to Bigg Boss Tamil mainly, I knew they would be perfect for the film.”

Elan says the film’s a ‘proper romcom’. “I can’t reveal the main conflict, but I can tell you there’s something new to make this film stand apart from other films of this genre. After seeing the promo videos, some felt that the film may have double entendres and adult content, but it’s simply a slice from contemporary relationships,” he says. “Among other things, we also touch upon today’s parents. The censor board has given it a U/A; so, it’s clearly a film everyone can watch.”

Even after Yuvan’s company agreed to produce the film, the director didn’t expect Yuvan to compose music for the film. “The day after my script got okayed, I got the surprise. It was completely unexpected as I imagined we would be working together after I made a couple of projects.” Yuvan, who has seen the film, is apparently happy with the outcome. “When he’s impressed with someone’s work, he truly gets excited and works doubly harder. The viral songs are a reflection of how much he loves the film,” says Elan.