Kamal Haasan quits acting, says have to focus on being a party leader

By Online Desk

Veteran actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who founded his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam on February 21 in Madurai, has announced that he is quitting acting.

After a successful acting career of 58 years, the talented actor has hung up his boots to concentrate on politics. According to the actor, the spirit of Tamil Nadu politics is diluted and corrupt, and he wants to instil values as he feels it is his duty to give back his service to the state.

Talking about his movie 'Vishwaroopam 2' which is releasing tomorrow in an interview to Spotboye, Kamal Haasan made clear of his intentions of joining politics and giving up acting altogether.

In the interview, he also said the idea of joining politics, didn't just spring up and there was no flash point, rather it was a slow burn where he realised that politics was confronting him all along. He said, "It was like the writer Saadat Hasan Manto where he was so troubled with what was going on that he had to write down his thoughts. Same way, politics interfered with me at every point, prompting me to join it eventually."

The 62-year-old party leader feels he cannot juggle between acting and politics because his duties are more and they require undivided attention. "If it was 20 years back, maybe I could have been an actor and politician simultaneously like MGR. He was both an MLA and actor. But coming this late to politics, I have multiple responsibilities and need focus" said Kamal.

The actor had made similar statements on previous occasions while inaugurating his political party that made there would not be any more films as his plunge into politics for the people of Tamil Nadu is final.