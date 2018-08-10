Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay starrer 'Mersal' to release in China

The Vijay-starrer will be dubbed into Mandarin later this year or in early 2019.

Published: 10th August 2018 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

A poster for 'Mersal'

By IANS

BEIJING: Tamil film "Mersal" has been picked by Chinas HGC Entertainment, which is planning to release it in the country.

The Vijay-starrer will be dubbed into Mandarin later this year or in early 2019, reports variety.com.

Directed by Atlee, the action thriller released in India in 2017, and had garnered a lot of positive response from the critics and audience.

The background score and soundtrack of the film were composed by Oscar and Grammy winner A.R. Rahman.

HGC President's Li Ying said: "We found the story of 'Mersal' to be a particularly touching story."

Be it superstar Salman Khan-starrer film "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" or recently added "Sultan" or Aamir Khan's "Dangal", in recent times, many Indian "content-driven" stories have connected with Chinese audiences on an intellectual and emotional level.

HGC is one of China's oldest indie distributors that has previously released "Dhoom 3", "The Mechanic" and "Hellboy 3".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Atlee Mersal AR Rahman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi