Can't wait to be Maari again: Dhanush

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush says he cannot wait to be Maari, a character he enjoyed and cherished playing in the upcoming Tamil comedy "Maari 2".

Dhanush on Friday tweeted that the shooting for the film has concluded.

"And that is a wrap for 'Maari 2'. Loved being Maari once again. Cannot wait to be Maari again. A character I enjoy and cherish playing," he tweeted.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, "Maari 2" also stars Sai Pallavi. The Tamil action-comedy film marks Balaji's second collaboration with Dhanush after "Maari".

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sung a song for "Maari 2".

In "Maari", Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will be part of "Maari 2". Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is playing the antagonist.