Home Entertainment Tamil

Aadhi's troubles shooting a bilingual

When Aadhi Pinisetty signed up for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual, U Turn, he didn’t have much indication of the trouble that would come his way.

Published: 14th August 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

When Aadhi Pinisetty signed up for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual, U Turn, he didn’t have much indication of the trouble that would come his way. Shooting for the first bilingual of his career took some getting used to. Aadhi, who plays a cop in the Samantha-starrer, had to shoot each scene in Tamil first, and then do it in Telugu immediately. “Normally, when I give a shot, the minute it gets over, I’d come out of the mood and think about the next shot.

Since I was used to that, all through the shooting of U Turn, I would give my shot and then walk away from the set to take a break, only to have director Pavan Kumar come running behind me to remind me that I had to give the same shot in the other language. But now that I’ve gotten used to this, I’m well-prepared to shoot another bilingual,” says Aadhi.

Another aspect of shooting simultaneously in two languages, is having to remember and replicate the same gestures, modulations and expressions of the previous shot in the other language. Aadhi explains, “Normally, I plan the way I’m going to etch out my character. But for U Turn, director Pavan Kumar gave me a free hand and told me to just go with the flow. As a result, when I completed a shot in Tamil, I wouldn’t quite remember the nuances of the shot in detail for the Telugu version. I didn’t want to observe the monitor and replicate what I had done because I felt the spontaneity would be lost and it would look artificial. So it was quite tricky. Also, voice modulations differ in Tamil and Telugu, and I had to incorporate that factor into my body language as well.”

Sometimes though, the second shot would be better than the first and Pavan would ask the actor to re-shoot the original. “It could have become a never-ending sequence, because each shot could turn out to be better. We could have ended up extending the shoot and I may have had to recall everything I had done earlier! But Pavan is a chilled out person and we had a good laugh over it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhi U Turn Samantha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener