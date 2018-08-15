Aadhi to work on his physique for RX 100 remake

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Last seen in the hit film Maragadha Naanayam, Aadhi, who is currently awaiting the release of U Turn, starring Samantha, will next be seen in the Tamil remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Speaking about the project, the Aravaan actor says, “We will start shooting for the film from the first week of November. The character needs a very chiselled body, so I’m working on it, which will take about a month and a half. Pre-production will also happen during that time.

What we really liked about the film is its soul; there’s so much life in it. So the soul of the script will be maintained while we work on taking the characterisations and technicians to the next level.” The actor adds that the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. “However, the work is on and announcements can be expected one after the other.” RX 100’s remake rights were bought by Mahesh of Auraa Cinemas, which is currently producing Arasiyalla Ithellam Saatharanam Appa, starring Veera of Rajathanthiram fame, and the Atharva-Hansika-starrer, 100.