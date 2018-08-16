Odu Raja Odu traces a day in a marriage

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Lakshmi Priyaa and Joker-fame Guru Somasundaram have teamed up for a dark comedy titled, Odu Raja Odu, directed by Nishanth and Jatin. “The film traces a day’s happenings in the life of a newly married couple. We have blended elements of suspense, sentiment, action, and black comedy for the film,” reveal the director duo.

Nishanth and Jathin have had artistes from theatre groups like Evam and Koothu-p-pattarai cast for their maiden directorial venture. “We actually started out with seasoned actors, but felt at some point that the script demanded raw young talents in the interest of realism. Looking at the results now, we are thankful we did,” says Jathin.

The film also features established names in the industry like Charu Hasan, Nasser, and Simran. “On hearing the script, they instantly agreed to be part of the project,” beams Nishanth. Interestingly, Simran’s husband Deepak Bagga debuts as the villain in Odu Raja Odu.But the journey wasn’t always smooth. “Finding a producer, who shares our vision, was the hardest battle. Finally, producer Vijay Moolan, knowing our work in advertisements, gave us the spacewe needed to shoot the film we wanted,” says Jathin. Odu Raja Odu, which gets a release this Friday, also marks the musical debut of composer Tosh Nanda, an alumnus of LV Prasad film institute.