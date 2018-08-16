Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay to direct biopic on Jayalalithaa; movie will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Published: 16th August 2018 01:10 PM

JAYA

Jayaram Jayalalithaa, the actor turned politician served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. (File | EPS)

By UNI

CHENNAI: A biopic on charismatic AIADMK Leader and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa would be produced in three languages to pay a tribute to her achievements both in cinema and politics.

The life story of Jayalalithaa, to be bankrolled by Vibri Media, the producer of 83 and NTR Biopic, would come up in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages and would be launched on February 24, her birth anniversary.

A release from the Producers on Thursday said "Madam Dr Jayalalitha was one of those rare few regional leaders, who went on to become a force to reckon within Indian politics.''

"Her life is an inspiration for women folk around the world'', it said,, adding, this film would be a tribute to her achievements both in cinema and politics.

''We will launch the movie on her birth anniversary, February 24 and the first look of the film also will be released the same day," Ms Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Director of Vibri Media and Chairperson SIIMA, said .

Award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vijay of 'Madrasapattinam' fame will direct the film.

"We at Vibri have a Vision of telling real stories and Director Vijay is overseeing the pre-production work of the film himself as per our vision", Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said.

The film will feature prominent faces from Bollywood and South Industry.

Vibri Media, which has produced several TV shows in the last 10 years, was also Producing 83 World Cup film in Hindi directed by Kabir Khan with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev and NTR Biopic directed by Krish with Balakrishna as NTR along with Dr J Jayalalitha Biopic--all scheduled for release in 2019.

