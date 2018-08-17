Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila gets early morning show for film

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Theatres in Chennai have scheduled early morning shows for Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila which is getting released today (August 17). This marks the first time that a heroine-centric film has got a 6 am show at theatres like GK Cinemas, Porur, in a move that seems to justify the actor's ‘Lady Superstar’ tag. Historically, only male stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay have been beneficiaries of such special early morning shows.

Directed by Nelson, Kolamaavu Kokila has music by Anirudh Ravichandran, and one of the songs, Kalyaana Vayasu, featuring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu, which went viral recently, is said to be a huge draw. Ruban Mathivanan, MD of GK Cinemas, says, "We felt that the buzz around the film was quite high because of the Kalyana Vayasu song, and Nayanthara has the pull of any top male star. So, we wanted to experiment with an early morning show. As expected, the bookings are almost full."

A noted trade analyst (on condition of anonymity) says he feels early morning shows are a marketing gimmick. "If you notice the pattern of the last three releases that had special morning shows--Tamizh Padam 2, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, and now, Kolamavu Kokila--you can see that it's just two or three screens, which incidentally have ties with the distributor, that have done this. It's just to create hype. Only Rajinikanth, Ajith and Vijay can claim to have true mass openings across Tamil Nadu."(With inputs from Arunkumar Sekhar)