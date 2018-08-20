Shruti Haasan to walk for Saaksha and Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week

Home Entertainment Tamil

Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shruti Haasan is set to walk the ramp for designers Saaksha and Kinni at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Titled "Raas", the collection presents a kaleidoscopic swirl of colour and freedom of movement.

It pays homage to the woman revelling in 'Raas'.

The designer duo has picked bold colours, playful prints and original embroideries for their new range, which also incorporates extensive use of Bandhani, Patola and Ikat.

They have also reinterpreted the can-weaving tradition of Gujarat's Kotwalia tribe with the help of metal-and-thread interweaving techniques.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 runs from August 22 to 26.

