A bond forged over food

When  Telugu actor  Lakshmi Manchu landed on the sets of director Radha Mohan’s upcoming remake of Tumhari Sulu — Kaatrin Mozhi — she was completely at sea.

By Rinku Gupta
When Telugu actor  Lakshmi Manchu landed on the sets of director Radha Mohan’s upcoming remake of Tumhari Sulu — Kaatrin Mozhi — she was completely at sea. The unit was new, and she hadn’t yet met the other cast members. She didn’t, however, imagine that she would not just break ice with them soon, but go on to be great pals with the film’s lead, Jyotika.

The bond, she says, was forged over food. “I would order grilled chicken and salad for lunch every day. On the second day, Jyotika joined me for lunch and began chatting. I noticed that she was eating home-cooked food. With absolutely no airs whatsoever, she shared what she was eating, and honestly, her food looked so delicious that I just couldn’t refuse! I learned through these lunch sessions that her favourite dish is thayir saadham!” says Lakshmi.

Lakshmi says that their shared tastes and similar lives brought them closer. “We are both actors and working moms trying to achieve a balance. So we had lots of stories to discuss, and tips to share. I learned so much from her,” she says. “As an actor from the Telugu industry, I am glad to have made a friend here. It made the whole shoot so much easier and relaxed. In fact, when my daughter came to visit me from Hyderabad, Jyotika made sure that my daughter was able to get some rest at her home. I never expected such kind behaviour.”

While on the shooting of Kaatrin Mozhi, Lakshmi also has words of praise for director Radha Mohan’s professionalism. “He was always so well-prepared. I don’t think there was ever a lack of preparation that caused a delay. It was smooth sailing from day one.”

