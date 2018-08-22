Home Entertainment Tamil

Anirudh gets in front of the camera for U Turn

Anirudh isn’t new to music videos. Apart from independent singles, he has also appeared in promotional videos for films such as Remo and Kolamaavu Kokila.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Anirudh isn’t new to music videos. Apart from independent singles, he has also appeared in promotional videos for films such as Remo and Kolamaavu Kokila. The composer will now appear in a promo video song for the Samantha-starrer U Turn, the official Tamil and Telugu remake of the Kannada film of the same name. 

The film’s director Pawan Kumar says, “Anirudh will be appearing in the promo song for both Tamil and Telugu. This track will not be in the film. The final track is yet to be completed and we think he will lend his voice for the song as well. The promo video will be directed by Krishna with cinematography by Niketh Bommi.” Incidentally, Krishna also directed a music video for the track Gaali Vaaluga in Anirudh’s Telugu debut, Agnyathavaasi. 
 

