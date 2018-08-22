Vikranth’s next, Bakrid

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Vikranth, who will next be seen in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, has signed a film titled Bakrid. The film’s first look was released yesterday by Anirudh. “There has never been a film based on camels in Indian cinema and this film will make up for it. It’s a mix of all genres and will be a surprise to the viewers. We’ve commenced shooting yesterday,” says Vikranth. The film, directed by Sigai-fame Jagadeesan Subu, also stars Vasundhara of Peranmai fame in the lead.