A playback singer in the making

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Aishwarya Ravichandran, who has compered over a thousand shows, has recently turned to her passion for music and started singing playback for Tamil films. She recently sang the song Karu Karu Vizhigalil in Gajinikanth. Though her rendition of the track in the album was well-received in the film it was replaced, with a male version backed by her humming. Putting aside her disappointment over this last-minute change, Aishwarya finds solace in the fact that her voice has been used in the heroine introduction scene and a few more times through the film. “I am aware of the vagaries of the industry, and believe that patience is the key to eventual success,” she says philosophically.

Hailing from a conservative family, Aishwarya faced some initial resistance to her chosen path. “It was some task to convince my parents. But, I was determined because doing what you enjoy is very important in life.”

It was composer Balamurali Balu who gave her a break in Traffic Ramaswamy with the number Ayiram Pournamigal. The carnatic-flavoured track was appreciated by fans of the genre. Aishwarya tells us she is currently awaiting the release of two songs, one with Yuvan Shankar Raja and the other, a Telugu number with Justin Prabhakaran. “I have also received offers to act. But for now, I want to focus on my music,” she says.