Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha and Rahman team up

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Cinematographer Nizar Shafi, who has worked in films like Naaigal Jaakirathai, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Nenu Local, will be making his directorial debut with the upcoming investigative crime thriller, titled 7.

The film, which has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, has an ensemble cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha, Rahman, Anisha Ambrose, Pujita Ponnada, Tridha Choudary, Havish and Adithi Aarya.

Nizar says, “The film is based on a missing person case. And as the title suggests, the story revolves around seven main characters. Working in the Telugu industry as a cinematographer for the last few years helped me make this film as a bilingual. We’ve finished shooting the major portions of the film and only a few days of patchwork is left.”

With music by RX 100-fame Chaitan Bharadwaj, the first single and teaser of 7 will be launched today at the audio launch of GV Prakash-starrer Adangathey.