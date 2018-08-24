Sundeep Kishan’s next, a mystery drama

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Sundeep Kishan’s bilingual directed by Thirudan Police-fame Caarthick Raju is in its final leg of shooting in Chennai. The director says, “It is not exactly a horror film but more of a mystery laced with family sentiments.”

The yet-to-be-titled project, unlike Caarthick’s earlier films, relies a lot more on CG, and the director looks forward to working on it, given his background as a CG supervisor in films like Jeans and Sivaji. Due to the excessive post-production work, the director is yet to zero in on a release date.

The film stars Bollywood actor Anya Singh opposite Sundeep in her Tamil debut. “Sundeep was comfortable with both languages and Anya undertook rehearsals to get her shots right, so it wasn’t tough shooting the bilingual at all,” says Caarthick.