Simbu sings for Kalaiyarasan’s Titanic

The multifaceted Simbu has recently sung a massy number composed by Nivas K Prasanna in actor Kalaiyarasan’s upcoming project, Titanic.

“Both Nivas and I felt that Simbu anna singing the song would elevate it and take it to the masses,” says Kalaiyarasan.

Thanking STR for having sung the song despite his busy work schedule, Kalaiyarasan adds, “He was busy with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’s dubbing and composing for 90 ML. Despite this, he squeezed in a few hours and was patient with our team to ensure the song came out well. And it has.”

This kuthu number is the only portion left to shoot in the film and Kalayairasan tells us the shooting for it will be underway from September 1.

The comedy entertainer, directed by M Janakiraman, an erstwhile assistant of Balaji Mohan, and produced under CV Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment, stars Anandhi and Ashna Zaveri opposite Kalaiyarasan.