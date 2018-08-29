Home Entertainment Tamil

Mohan Raja announces Thani Oruvan 2

Statement from the team stated that Thani Oruvan 2 will have a premise similar to the first film, of a social backdrop with an engrossing cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and antagonist.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:19 AM

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

On the third anniversary of Thani Oruvan, the film’s director, Mohan Raja has confirmed that he will be working on its sequel next. The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement via a video along with Jayam Ravi, who will be part of the sequel.

Raja also added that the sequel will be made on a grander scale. Speaking to us about the film, Raja says, “We’re yet to confirm the main aspects so I can’t divulge much. I’m almost done with the final version of the script, and based on that, I will be able to confirm other details such as cast and crew. Once the team is finalised, we’ll decide when to go on floors. I’ll zero in on these aspects in a few days.” 

Meanwhile, a statement from the team stated that Thani Oruvan 2 “will have a premise similar to the first film, of a social backdrop with an engrossing cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and antagonist.” Thani Oruvan, which was released in 2015, won over both the audience and critics alike, and became Jayam Ravi’s highest grossing film till then.

